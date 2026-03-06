AzerGold awarded a special prize (PHОТО)

A forum on “Looking to the future in the Tax System: new Governance Model and Data-driven decisions” held at the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

During the forum, participants discussed modern management approaches in the tax system, the implementation of digital solutions, and data-driven decision-making mechanisms. In addition, changes in tax legislation and innovative approaches in tax administration were presented to the attendees.

At the forum, special certificates were awarded to taxpayers distinguished in various categories. AzerGold CJSC was recognized with a prize in the category “Active Exporter in the public sector” for its contributions to the export of gold and silver to international markets.

The award was presented to Khayyam Farzaliyev, Vice-Chairman of the Board of AzerGold CJSMember of the Executive Board – Deputy Chairman, by Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, and Chairman of the Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee of the National Assembly, Azer Amiraslanov.

It should be noted that at the beginning of the year, AzerGold CJSC ranked first among state-owned exporters in the non-oil and gas sector.