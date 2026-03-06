Kyrgyzstan and Lesotho discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. Kyrgyzstan and the Kingdom of Lesotho discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The topic was discussed during a telephone conversation on March 5, 2026, between Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubaev, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Lejone Mpotjoane.

Throughout the conversation, particular emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation and mutual support within multilateral forums.

Additionally, the parties reviewed potential plans for the exchange of high-level visits.

At the conclusion of the conversation, both sides agreed to intensify diplomatic engagement between their respective foreign ministries.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom of Lesotho, a landlocked nation in Southern Africa, is entirely surrounded by South Africa. A constitutional monarchy, Lesotho is distinguished by its mountainous landscape and high altitude. The country is an active member of numerous international organizations, including the United Nations and the African Union.