Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye explore ways to strengthen cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. The Consul General of Kyrgyzstan in Istanbul, Chyngyz Toktobekov, held a meeting with the Mayor of Istanbul’s Fatih district, Ergün Turan, and discussed a wide range of issues on March 4, 2026, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The discussions focused on the prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation in trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian fields.

The Consul General briefed the Mayor on the ongoing socio-economic and institutional reforms in the Kyrgyz Republic, while also highlighting the country’s investment opportunities.

Mayor Turan emphasized the historical and spiritual ties between the two peoples and expressed his commitment to supporting the further development of comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue regular communication and collaboration on issues of mutual interest.