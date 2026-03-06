Kyrgyzstan expands fleet and modernizes airport infrastructure

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 6. Kyrgyzstan plans to expand its fleet with a Q400 aircraft and the purchase of two Airbus A321s, Trend reports via the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The figure was announced by Erlist Akunbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, during a national meeting chaired by President Sadyr Japarov.

In the course of the meeting, he presented a report on the work carried out in the real sector of the economy in 2025, key indicators, and priority areas for further development.

According to him, three aircraft were acquired by the country’s airports using their own funds, at a total cost of over 2.38 billion soms ($27.2 million).

Furthermore, he also added that 8.4 billion soms ($96 million) have been allocated for the modernization of domestic airport infrastructure, noting that 11 airports are currently certified and operating normally.

In the interim, the allocation of resources towards aircraft and airport infrastructure underscores Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to upgrading its civil aviation framework, bolstering both domestic and international linkages, and facilitating the expansion of passenger and cargo movement throughout the nation.