Italian embassy in Tehran moves operations to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, announced that the country has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and will continue its diplomatic mission from Baku, Trend reports.

According to Tajani, about 50 embassy employees have already crossed the border into Azerbaijan.

“For security reasons, we have closed the Italian embassy in Tehran. A group of approximately 50 Italians, led by the Italian ambassador to Iran, has already crossed the border into Azerbaijan. We will continue to maintain diplomatic relations with Tehran to protect the Italians remaining in Iran and our national interests. The embassy will continue its operations from Baku,” Tajani emphasized.