Germany’s Monforts set to enhance Turkmen textile efficiency - Manager (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Germany’s Monforts’ activity in Turkmenistan today is focused not only on new installations but also on optimising existing lines, supporting operational efficiency and ensuring long-term performance, helping the country turn domestically grown cotton into higher value textile products, Thomas Päffgen, Area Sales Manager for South and Central Europe at Monforts, told Trend.

"Monforts has maintained a longstanding presence in Turkmenistan as a supplier of finishing technology to vertically integrated textile mills, with the continued support of the VDMA’s textile machinery division," Päffgen said.

According to the manager, the company focuses on installing and servicing modern stentering, sanforising, and continuous dyeing systems within major state-owned and state-linked textile complexes in Turkmenistan.

"These facilities form part of Turkmenistan’s broader strategy to process domestically grown cotton into higher value textile products," he added.

The manager emphasized that currently, Monforts’ work in the country is not limited to new installations; it also aims at optimizing existing production lines to improve operational efficiency and ensure long-term performance.

"As with many established markets, activity today is focused not only on new installations but also on optimising existing lines, supporting operational efficiency and ensuring long-term performance. Turkmenistan has invested heavily in integrated cotton-to-fabric manufacturing, and finishing remains a critical stage in achieving consistent export-grade quality. Our engagement reflects that continuing need for technical stability and process reliability," he added.

Monforts is a German company specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-tech equipment for the textile industry. Founded in 1884, it is one of the leading suppliers of finishing systems for textile mills worldwide. The company offers solutions for fabric finishing, such as stenter machines, sanforizing systems, and continuous dyeing, aimed at improving product quality and enhancing production efficiency. Monforts is also actively involved in developing sustainable technologies, such as energy-efficient and resource-conserving fabric processing methods, and has strong connections with major global textile manufacturers.