Spain condemns Iran's attacks on Türkiye and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Spanish government has strongly condemned Iran’s recent attacks against Türkiye and Azerbaijan, according a post published on the X account of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Trend reports.

It said that Iran’s attacks targeting civilians are completely contrary to international law. Such actions constitute a blatant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and increase the risk of further.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.