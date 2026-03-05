I condemned attack on Nakhchivan in conversation with my brother President Ilham Aliyev – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has condemned the drone attack on Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

Speaking at an iftar dinner with artisans and entrepreneurs in Ankara, he brought up a phone call with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“In a conversation with my brother President Ilham Aliyev, I expressed my regret and condemned the attack on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic,” the Turkish President said.

The head of state also recalled the interception of an Iranian missile near Türkiye’s southern borders the previous day.

“We drew the Iranian side’s attention to the value of friendship with Türkiye and called for avoiding mistakes that could harm good-neighborly relations,” he noted.

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara continues diplomatic efforts to ensure that the bloodshed in the region stops and that the escalation does not take on an irreversible character. “I am confident that Türkiye will also emerge successfully from this period of regional turbulence,” Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed.