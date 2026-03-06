Chiefs of General Staff of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Hungary discusses security issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Telephone conversations were held between the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and the Chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, and of the Defense Forces of Hungary, General Gabor Börond, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The parties held a detailed exchange of views on military cooperation and discussed regional security issues.

Regarding attacks on civilian infrastructure in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic by unmanned aerial vehicles from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chiefs of Staff emphasized that such actions violate international law.

In addition, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, General Fayyad bin Hamed Al Rowaily, through his military attaché in Azerbaijan, expressed that his country opposes such attacks and is ready to provide necessary support.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev thanked his colleagues for their position and support.