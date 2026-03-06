Austria condemns Iran’s drone attacks on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. On March 5, 2026, the Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the conversation, Bayramov briefed his Austrian counterpart on Iran’s drone attacks, noting that they constitute a gross violation of international law and contribute to rising tensions in the region.

Meinl-Reisinger strongly condemned the attacks on Azerbaijani territory and expressed solidarity with the country.

The parties stressed the importance of preventing further escalation in the Middle East, intensifying diplomatic efforts, and adhering to international law.

The Austrian minister also thanked Azerbaijan for facilitating the evacuation of Austrian citizens from Iran through Azerbaijani territory.

During the conversation, the ministers exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.