Azerbaijan organizes flights to ensure transport connections with Nakhchivan along Baku-Igdir-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Due to recent events, the following schedule of AZAL flights on the Baku-Igdir-Baku route has been compiled so that they can use alternative transport links between Baku and Nakhchivan, a source in Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told Trend.
Flight schedule for March 6, 2026, on the Baku-Igdir-Baku route (GMT +4):
|
Reys
|
Bakıdan qalxma
|
İğdıra enmə
|
Avtobusun İğdırdan yola düşməsi
|
Avtobusun Naxçıvandan yola düşməsi
|
İğdırdan qalxma
|
Bakıya
enmə
|
J2 2251 / 2252
|
16:30
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
14:00
|
18:30
|
21:30
|
J2 2253 / 2254
|
17:30
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
15:00
|
19:30
|
22:30
|
J2 2255 / 2256
|
18:30
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
16:00
|
20:30
|
23:30
|
J2 2257 / 2258
|
19:30
|
20:30
|
21:30
|
17:00
|
21:30
|
00:30 (+1 gün)
When arriving for your flight, please keep the following important points in mind:
- Passengers must arrive at the airport no later than 1.5 hours before departure;
- They must have a valid passport or new-generation ID card.
Passengers will be informed in detail about any changes to the flight schedule.