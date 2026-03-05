Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan organizes flights to ensure transport connections with Nakhchivan along Baku-Igdir-Baku route

Society Materials 5 March 2026 23:46 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Due to recent events, the following schedule of AZAL flights on the Baku-Igdir-Baku route has been compiled so that they can use alternative transport links between Baku and Nakhchivan, a source in Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told Trend.

Flight schedule for March 6, 2026, on the Baku-Igdir-Baku route (GMT +4):

Reys

Bakıdan qalxma

İğdıra enmə

Avtobusun İğdırdan yola düşməsi

Avtobusun Naxçıvandan yola düşməsi

İğdırdan qalxma

Bakıya

enmə

J2 2251 / 2252

16:30

17:30

18:30

14:00

18:30

21:30

J2 2253 / 2254

17:30

18:30

19:30

15:00

19:30

22:30

J2 2255 / 2256

18:30

19:30

20:30

16:00

20:30

23:30

J2 2257 / 2258

19:30

20:30

21:30

17:00

21:30

00:30 (+1 gün)

When arriving for your flight, please keep the following important points in mind:

- Passengers must arrive at the airport no later than 1.5 hours before departure;

- They must have a valid passport or new-generation ID card.

Passengers will be informed in detail about any changes to the flight schedule.

