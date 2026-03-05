Azerbaijan organizes flights to ensure transport connections with Nakhchivan along Baku-Igdir-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Due to recent events, the following schedule of AZAL flights on the Baku-Igdir-Baku route has been compiled so that they can use alternative transport links between Baku and Nakhchivan, a source in Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC told Trend.

Flight schedule for March 6, 2026, on the Baku-Igdir-Baku route (GMT +4):

Reys Bakıdan qalxma İğdıra enmə Avtobusun İğdırdan yola düşməsi Avtobusun Naxçıvandan yola düşməsi İğdırdan qalxma Bakıya enmə J2 2251 / 2252 16:30 17:30 18:30 14:00 18:30 21:30 J2 2253 / 2254 17:30 18:30 19:30 15:00 19:30 22:30 J2 2255 / 2256 18:30 19:30 20:30 16:00 20:30 23:30 J2 2257 / 2258 19:30 20:30 21:30 17:00 21:30 00:30 (+1 gün)

When arriving for your flight, please keep the following important points in mind:

- Passengers must arrive at the airport no later than 1.5 hours before departure;

- They must have a valid passport or new-generation ID card.

Passengers will be informed in detail about any changes to the flight schedule.