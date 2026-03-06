U.S. forces destroy over 30 Iranian naval ships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. As part of the U.S.‑Israeli operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran, U.S. air and naval forces have destroyed more than 30 Iranian naval ships, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper said during a press conference in Florida, Trend reports.

Admiral Cooper noted: “We have stepped up strikes against the Iranian navy. Recently, U.S. President Donald Trump said we had sunk or destroyed 24 ships, and that was true at the time. Now we're talking about more than 30 ships.”