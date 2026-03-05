Shehbaz Sharif expresses Pakistan's solidarity with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Pakistan stands firmly with the leadership and people of Azerbaijan and condemns such deplorable actions that risk further escalation and undermine regional peace and stability, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"We express our serious concern over the recent attacks on the brotherly country of Azerbaijan. We urge restraint and reiterate the need to de-escalate tensions and pursue dialogue and diplomacy to preserve peace and stability in the region," the post reads.