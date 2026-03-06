Azerbaijan, Moldova set to hold next intergovernmental commission meeting this year – FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The next meeting of the Moldova-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation is scheduled to take place in 2026, Mihai Popșoi, Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, said during a joint press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The joint Moldova-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation remains an important platform for coordinating joint actions and achieving mutually beneficial outcomes. The commission's most recent, sixth meeting was held in Baku in 2025. The next session is planned for this year," Popșoi said.

The minister also highlighted Moldova’s appreciation for projects implemented by Azerbaijan, including the construction of the Cultural Education Center in Ceadîr-Lunga in Moldova’s Gagauz Autonomous Region.

Popșoi noted that the participation of Azerbaijani companies in priority initiatives in Moldova is highly welcomed.

