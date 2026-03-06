Azerbaijan discusses co-op on digital transformation with U.S. Dell Technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan and U.S. company Dell Technologies discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of digital transformation, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"During our visit to the UK, we met with Adrian McDonald, President of Dell Technologies for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Dell Technologies in the field of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and information infrastructure. We also exchanged views on sovereign cloud solutions and opportunities for the application of artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan," the statement said.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has already held meetings with representatives of a number of technology and innovation companies during his visit to the UK. The meetings focused on possible areas of cooperation in the field of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and innovative technologies.