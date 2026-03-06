Azerbaijan set to organize another evacuation flight from Jeddah to Baku - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Another evacuation flight from Jeddah to Baku will be carried out tomorrow morning, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference in Baku with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Moldova Mihai Popșoi, Trend reports.

According to the minister, the number of appeals received by Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions stands at around 1,000, with requests coming from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The minister noted that negotiations have begun with Flydubai, and 5 flights have already been carried out to Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) organized a special evacuation flight for pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, and more than 200 people were evacuated. Of them, 193 were citizens of Azerbaijan, while others included citizens of Georgia and Russia of Azerbaijani origin. Another evacuation flight will be organized from Jeddah on the morning of March 7. It is planned to bring members of diplomatic missions located in Middle Eastern countries to Jeddah and evacuate them to Azerbaijan from there,” Bayramov delineated.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel