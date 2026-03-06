Azerbaijan and UK's ScaleAI explore options for co-op in developing AI ecosystem

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan discussed cooperation opportunities with a UK company on the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in the country, the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"We held a meeting with representatives of ScaleAI as part of a visit to the UK.

During the meeting, we discussed cooperation opportunities between Azerbaijan and ScaleAI on the application of artificial intelligence, the implementation of priority use scenarios, and the development of an artificial intelligence ecosystem in the country.

We also exchanged views on increasing the scale of artificial intelligence projects in the short and long term, the development of local talents, and the formation of ecosystem partnerships," the post reads.

