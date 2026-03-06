Hungary denounces Iran’s attack against Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan has condemned Iran's attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a source in the embassy told Trend.

Hungarian Ambassador Tamas Torma said that the attack undermined regional stability.

"The Embassy of Hungary strongly condemns the attacks on the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. Such an unacceptable violation of Azerbaijan's security, sovereignty, and international law undermines regional stability. Hungary expresses its solidarity with the Azerbaijani government and people. We wish the injured a speedy recovery," he noted.

On March 5, a drone attack took place at the Nakhchivan International Airport in Azerbaijan. The drone flying from Iranian territory crashed into the airport building and exploded near the secondary school in Shakarabad village, Babek district.

Four civilians were injured as a result of the incident. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement regarding the incident, demanding that Iran clarify the issue in a short time, provide an explanation, and take the necessary urgent measures to prevent such cases from recurring in the future.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Dermichilou, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, where a strong protest was conveyed to the Iranian side.

