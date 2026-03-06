We can achieve long-term peace in S. Caucasus - Yusif Akhundzade in 'Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov' (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Baku Network platform has released the latest episode of the analytical video project “Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov,” dedicated to issues of culture, history, and statehood, Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Yusif Akhundzade, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Major General, Head of the Department of the Uzeyir Hajibeyov Baku State Conservatory, and former Head of the Military Bands Service of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, he spoke in detail about his creative and military career, the formation of the country's military bands after independence, and the role of music in state protocol and national memory.

Referring to the political situation in the region, Akhundzade expressed confidence in the possibility of long-term peace in the South Caucasus.

“I always try to see only the good ahead. If everyone does their job honestly, we will be able to achieve a real, long-term victory - already in peaceful life,” he said.

Throughout the program, he also shared his memories of meetings with National Leader Heydar Aliyev and talked about the creation of the military orchestra of the Jamshid Nakhchivanski Lyceum.

“When it became known in 1993 that Heydar Aliyev was returning to Azerbaijan, I told the Minister of Defense that we urgently needed to create a military orchestra at the lyceum. Because he will definitely come there,” Akhundzade said.

According to him, the lyceum orchestra did indeed meet Heydar Aliyev during his visit.

“When I told him about it, he replied, ‘Thank you,’” Akhundzade noted.

Here is the full video footage of the program: