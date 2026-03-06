Moldova consistently supports Azerbaijan’s initiatives - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Moldova has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s international initiatives, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun ​Bayramov, Trend reports.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Baku with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi, Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan pursues a very active foreign policy and regularly puts forward numerous global and international initiatives.

He also emphasized that there are significant prospects for cooperation between the two countries in humanitarian affairs, culture, education, sports, and youth policy.

“All of these are important elements of our cooperation,” the minister added.

