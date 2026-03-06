Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Moldovan foreign ministers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 Jeyhun Bayramov had tête-à-tête and extended format meetings with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova Mihai Popșoi during his official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

The Ministers discussed ways and means for sustaining and expanding bilateral political dialogue, further developing cooperation in the economy, energy, transport & humanitarian fields as well as coordinating joint endeavors within international organizations, including the United Nations & OSCE, among others.



Ministers also touched upon the evolving volatile security situation in the Middle East.

Minister Bayramov expressed our serious concern over the drone attacks launched by Iran against Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on 5 March 2026, which damaged civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a school, and injured civilians.



Minister Bayramov also briefed his Moldovan counterpart on the ongoing normalization of the peace process b/w Azerbaijan and Armenia.