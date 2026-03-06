Turkmenistan plows ahead with plans for agricultural drainage and irrigation overhaul

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 6. Turkmenistan plans to expand drainage and irrigation infrastructure within its agro-industrial complex, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The measures are outlined in the “Social and Economic Development and Investment Program of Turkmenistan for 2026” and are aimed at improving water management and supporting the sustainable development of agricultural lands in the country.

In particular, the plans provide for the construction of collector-drainage networks connected to the Altyn Asyr Lake, the installation of impermeable lining in irrigation channels in the Dashoguz region, the reconstruction of the Shasenem collector, the construction of a reservoir with a total capacity of 90 million cubic meters, and works to increase the flow capacity of the Karakum River.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov approved the country’s 2026 socio-economic development and investment program on January 23, 2026.

According to the program, measures will be taken in 2026 to maintain macroeconomic stability and GDP growth, diversify national economic sectors, and strengthen the country’s economic potential. Planned actions include comprehensive development of industries, enhancement of industrial and innovative capacities, and full utilization of production facilities.

The program also envisages progressive development of small and medium-sized enterprises through the creation of a favorable business environment and improvements to public-private partnership legislation. Investment policies will be intensified to fund the construction of production and social facilities, launch new enterprises, and create jobs in the regions.