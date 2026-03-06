Azerbaijan's parliamentary delegation set to visit Latvia's Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Kamran Bayramov, chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament's working group on interparliamentary relations with Latvia, and members of the group, Fazil Mustafa and Sevil Mikayilova, will visit the Latvian capital, Riga, on March 9, the press service of the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

Furthermore, it was highlighted that the visit will include discussions aimed at enhancing interparliamentary cooperation and broadening bilateral relations. A series of meetings with Latvian counterparts are also scheduled as part of the visit.

The visit will last until March 13.