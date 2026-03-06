Azerbaijan, Moldova set to hold next round of political consultations later this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Moldova is expected to take place in the second half of 2026, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov made the statement during a joint press conference in Baku with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mihai Popșoi.

Bayramov described relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova as a sincere and open friendship built on decades of cooperation. He noted that regular high-level contacts between the two countries continue to strengthen bilateral ties.

“The meetings take place at a high level, either at international events or during events held in our country. We also take every opportunity to meet and discuss bilateral relations,” the minister said.

