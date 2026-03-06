Azerbaijan, Moldova agree to hold consultations on cooperation issues - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan and Moldova have agreed to conduct regular consultations on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi, said at a press conference in Baku,Trend reports.

"Over the coming years, we have agreed to hold regular consultations on bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including reviewing the bilateral legal framework and consular matters. During the meeting, the parties highlighted the significance of economic collaboration and the strong growth in bilateral trade, which saw a 22% increase in 2025," Popșoi said.

He noted, however, that current trade figures still do not reflect the full potential of relations between the two countries.

"We have agreed to further expand economic, trade, and investment cooperation in this direction," he added.

