Kapital Bank retains its status as the largest taxpayer in the non-oil sector

The forum titled “A Look into the Future of the Tax System: New Governance Model and Data-Driven Decisions” was held at the Ministry of Economy. During the event, which focused on projects aimed at building a digital ecosystem that enables intelligent decision-making mechanisms based on data and supports sustainable development, the country’s leading taxpayers were also announced. As a result, the country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, was once again recognized by the State Tax Service as the “Tax record holder in the non-oil sector.”

This achievement further strengthens the bank’s position as one of the key contributors to financial transparency, accountability and sustainable economic growth in the region.

This award fully aligns with Azerbaijan’s strategic transition toward a transparent, data-driven digital economy. The State Tax Service’s vision of introducing a governance model based on artificial intelligence and proactive analytics complements the bank’s innovative and technology-focused approach to the development of financial services.

Farid Huseynov, Chief Executive Officer of the Bir ecosystem and Kapital Bank, described receiving this award for the second time as a strong indicator of the bank’s commitment to the principles of transparency and corporate responsibility. “At a time when Azerbaijan is accelerating its transition to a data-driven digital economy, we are proud that Kapital Bank is at the forefront of this transformation.”

Kapital Bank, one of the country’s leading financial institutions, has long supported the development of the non-oil sector and implements projects aimed at improving entrepreneurs’ access to financial resources.

