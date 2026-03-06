Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 6 March 2026 13:38 (UTC +04:00)
Iran pledges investigation into drone attack on Nakhchivan - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Iran has pledged to conduct a serious investigation into the drone attack targeting Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan region, said Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Baku with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mihai Popșoi, Bayramov noted that he had several contacts with Iran’s foreign minister regarding the incident and that the issue was discussed with the utmost seriousness.

“The Iranian side promised that the matter would be thoroughly investigated. We will wait for the results of this investigation,” Bayramov said.

The Azerbaijani FM stated that he had also briefed his Moldovan counterpart on the incident, emphasizing that Azerbaijan’s position had been clearly communicated.

“I informed my counterpart about this unacceptable attack. The minister shared his assessment of the situation. The position of the Azerbaijani state was also clearly conveyed to the Iranian ambassador yesterday,” he said.

