Next cybersecurity training was held at AzerGold CJSC (PHOTO/VIDEO)

AzerGold CJSC hosted another cybersecurity training session for its employees, with the support of the Electronic Security Service under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The training was organized in accordance with the Company’s Communication Strategy for 2024 to 2026 and covered the topics on Online Safety and Fundamentals of Cybersecurity. It aimed to enhance awareness of data safety and cybersecurity in an environment full of digital risks to electronic resources, and to determine potential threats, how to mitigate them, and protect against cyber threats.

During the event, specialists from the Electronic Security Service provided information on the characteristics of modern cyberattacks, phishing, and social engineering cases, as well as rules for safe internet usage. It was noted that information security is ensured not only through technical means but also through the responsible behavior of every employee. In this regard, adhering to digital hygiene rules is of particular importance.

The session, held in an interactive format, included answering participants' questions, conducting discussions based on real-life examples, and explaining ways to protect against risks. The knowledge levels of the participants were assessed through tests conducted at the beginning and end of the training.

It should be noted that to ensure the systematic and effective management of information and cybersecurity risks at "AzerGold" CJSC, an Information Security Policy has been approved in accordance with local legislative requirements and the ISO/IEC 27001 international standard. A separate strategy has been adopted to ensure the implementation of this policy, and the phased application of technical and organizational measures has commenced within the framework of this strategy.