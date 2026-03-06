Azerbaijan calls on boosting share of women in prosecutorial bodies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The number of women employees in the prosecutorial bodies of Azerbaijan should be increased, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at an event dedicated to International Women's Day, Trend reports.

According to him, women working in the prosecutorial bodies are performing their duties quite effectively.

The Prosecutor General noted that prosecutors' employees work in two categories.

"The first is those working in prosecutorial bodies. The number of these women constitutes 10% of the total number of employees. The second category is civil servants, whose number exceeds 38%.

He stressed that one of the primary objectives is to increase the representation of women in prosecuting bodies.

"The prosecutor's office has 131 female employees. 48% of them worked from 1992 through 2021. In the last five years, 67 women employees have been hired by prosecutorial bodies," Aliyev added.

