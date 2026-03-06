Azerbaijan denies misinformation about heavy weapons deployment on border with Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Social media posts about the alleged deployment of heavy weapons belonging to the Azerbaijani army on the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Islamic Republic of Iran are deliberate manipulation with distorted information, the statement of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency says, Trend reports.

It states that the presentation of images reflecting the movement of military equipment in January this year, as a new “fact” with misleading statements, is aimed at misinforming public opinion.

“We strongly condemn such information provocations aimed at creating panic by manipulating information during the ongoing military operations in the Middle East,” the statement emphasizes.

In addition, it is recalled that the dissemination of information about the movement or deployment of Azerbaijani Armed Forces personnel, military weapons, ammunition, or military equipment is a criminal offense.

“Against the backdrop of tension in the region, the provision of inaccurate information from unknown sources on social media is aimed at increasing the risk of misinformation and creating confusion in society.”

“The media must demonstrate a high level of professionalism concerning the flow of information on social networks, rely only on official sources, and refrain from disseminating content that raises doubts about its source and is manipulative in nature,” the statement reads.