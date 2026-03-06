Leyla Aliyeva attends “Only Culture” musical and artistic program performed at Heydar Aliyev Palace (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Heydar Aliyev Palace hosted a musical and artistic program titled “Only Culture”, honoring the memory of the renowned poet, writer, and playwright Huseyn Javid, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

The musical and artistic program was staged under the direction of Abdulgani Aliyev, with the script co-authored by Afaq Vasifqizi and Lala Aliyeva.

The role of the great poet Huseyn Javid was portrayed by People’s Artist Eyyub Yagubov. The show also featured People’s Artist Mehriban Zaki, celebrated musician Vagif Asadov, pianist and composer Gulsum Eldarova, actors Elshan Asgarov, Natig Abdullayev, Ogtay Kazimov, Emil Baghırzada, among others. The performance included the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir and the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev.

The musical and artistic program featured poignant stage scenes portraying the life and creativity of the playwright, a touching love subplot, excerpts from his plays, and delicate lyrical pieces. The musical performances by People’s Artist Eyyub Yagubov added even greater artistic and aesthetic depth to the performance.