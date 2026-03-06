EDB's loan set to accelerate Kazakhstan’s digital transformation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 6. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) and Kazakhstan's Kcell mobile operator have signed a tenge-denominated loan agreement equivalent to $100 million to accelerate Kazakhstan’s digital transformation, Trend reports via the bank.

The cooperation aims to expand mobile network coverage and deploy high-speed internet in urban and rural areas across the country.

The attracted financing will help accelerate the implementation of planned projects to expand the network and introduce modern technological solutions designed to improve the accessibility and quality of communication services for both the population and businesses.

Senior Managing Director and Head of the Project Unit at the EDB, Azamat Tyuleubay, noted that scaling telecommunications infrastructure is crucial for digital development and ensuring access to modern communication services for citizens and businesses alike. He pointed out that the strategic partnership opens new doors to speed up the embrace of cutting-edge digital technologies and bolster sustainable growth in the telecommunications sector.

The EDB is a multilateral development institution operating across Eurasia, promoting economic ties and comprehensive development in its member states. As of the end of 2025, the bank’s cumulative portfolio included 326 projects with total investments of $19.6 billion, with a strong focus on integration projects in transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry, and mechanical engineering. The bank aligns its activities with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles.

Kcell provides digital telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, including mobile communications, fixed-mobile convergence services, data transmission and internet access, financial and digital services, mobile applications, system integration IT solutions, Internet of Things, machine-to-machine communication, big data processing, and cloud computing.