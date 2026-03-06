Azerbaijan, Côte d'Ivoire dive into Baleine oil and gas field dev't talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A delegation from Azerbaijan, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), including SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf, engaged in discussions regarding the development of the Baleine oil and gas field during their visit to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, Trend reports via SOCAR.

As part of the visit, several meetings were held with senior officials from Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the energy sector. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiyev and accompanied by other officials from the Ministry.

The discussions focused on potential cooperation in the energy sector, including the implementation of joint projects in oil and gas, investment opportunities, and energy security. Key participants included the management of Côte d'Ivoire's Ministry of Mines, Oil, and Energy, the Directorate General for Hydrocarbons, and the national oil company, PetroCI.

The meetings involved an in-depth exchange of perspectives on SOCAR’s acquisition of a 10% stake in the Baleine oil and gas field development project. Topics covered included the project’s development phases, production capacity, logistics, and commercial aspects. The strategic significance of the project was highlighted, particularly in terms of expanding SOCAR’s operational footprint in Africa and bolstering its position in global energy markets.

