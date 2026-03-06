AZAL unveils flight schedule on Baku-Iğdır-Baku route covering March 7-10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has prepared a temporary flight schedule for the Baku-Iğdır-Baku route covering March 7–10 to provide Azerbaijani citizens with an alternative transportation link between Baku and Nakhchivan, Trend reports via the airline’s press service.

The schedule has been arranged to ensure passengers can continue traveling between the two destinations during the specified period. All flight times are indicated in local time.

Passengers are advised to consider the following points before departure:

- to arrive at the airport at least one and a half hours before the flight;

- to carry either an international passport or a new-generation national ID card.

The airline also noted that passengers will be informed if any changes occur in the flight schedule.

Tickets for the Baku-Iğdır-Baku route can be purchased through the airline’s official website or its mobile application by selecting the Nakhchivan destination or by contacting AZAL ticket offices.

