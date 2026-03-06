Energy under fire: Why this crisis is more dangerous than the ones before

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The oil market likes to project an air of cynical calm. It has lived through revolutions, sanctions wars, pandemics, and shipping disruptions. But there is one nerve you cannot touch without consequences: the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. When a major war erupts there, the issue is no longer price volatility. It becomes the risk of a systemic breakdown - one that can morph within days into inflation spikes, logistical paralysis, widening budget gaps, and political crises.

Right now, that scenario is no longer theoretical. Escalation around Iran has already struck two pillars of the global economy: energy and transportation. Market charts may still show pauses and pullbacks out of sheer inertia. But in the physical world of supply chains, there are no pauses. Either everything moves - or everything stops.

Below is a fully reworked and expanded version of the analysis: no cuts, but a much harder line of reasoning, grounded in numbers, cause-and-effect linkages, and a clear conclusion about why this war is more dangerous than many crises that came before it.

Why the Market Hasn’t “Exploded” Yet - Despite the Massive Risk

At first glance, the market reaction seems oddly restrained. With war brewing around Iran, oil prices have not instantly shot into the stratosphere the way they did during earlier shock moments. In 2022, after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, crude quickly surged past $100 a barrel, triggering a politically sensitive spike in U.S. fuel prices. Millions of barrels of supply were at risk - but the deeper driver was fear. Markets didn’t know where sanctions would stop, how far escalation might go, or how quickly panic could spread.

Today the fear is still there. But it’s cushioned by several “shock absorbers.”

First, global production has grown. In 2025, world output rose noticeably, and in 2026 global supply could expand by another 2.4–2.5 million barrels per day, according to estimates from the International Energy Agency - assuming no prolonged or major disruptions. Psychologically, the market is clinging to one idea: there is enough oil in the world overall. The real question is how quickly it can reach the places where it’s needed.

Second, demand growth is more moderate than during the post-pandemic rebound, when economic recovery pushed consumption sharply higher. The IEA describes 2026 as a year of relatively modest demand growth - measured in hundreds of thousands of barrels per day rather than explosive surges.

Third, the United States still holds strategic reserves and maintains a high level of production. That’s not a magic wand, but it does dampen speculative hysteria. Traders understand that Washington has tools - even if they’re limited. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve held roughly 415 million barrels as of February 2026.

But these shock absorbers only work up to the moment when a crisis shifts from expectations to a physical shortage.

Hormuz: Not a Symbol, but a Critical Artery

In discussions of geopolitical crises, the Strait of Hormuz is often described metaphorically as a “chokepoint.” In reality, it’s a literal technological constraint. The volume of oil and fuel flowing through this narrow corridor is so vast that it cannot be quickly rerouted.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 more than a quarter of global seaborne oil trade passed through the strait - along with roughly one-fifth of total global consumption of oil and petroleum products. About one-fifth of global LNG trade also transits Hormuz, much of it tied to shipments from Qatar.

That is why partial disruption in the strait can be more dangerous than a single strike on infrastructure. A refinery can be repaired. A terminal can be rebuilt. But when insurers raise premiums, shipowners pull their fleets away, and captains receive warnings that safe passage cannot be guaranteed, shipments collapse - not because facilities are destroyed, but because the system refuses to take the risk.

And signs of that shift are already emerging. Reports of sharply reduced traffic and soaring insurance costs suggest that the physical market is sliding into a “more expensive and slower” mode. In energy logistics, “more expensive and slower” quickly turns into “more scarce.”

Why This Crisis Is More Dangerous Than 2022

In 2022, the oil market absorbed a shock from sanctions and war risks surrounding Russia. But the structure of that threat was fundamentally different.

Russia was - and remains - a major supplier. Yet its export geography is relatively diversified: Baltic ports, the Black Sea, pipelines, and eventually a reconfiguration toward longer routes using the so-called shadow fleet. Painful, yes - but adaptable.

Hormuz is far harder to reconfigure.

If traffic through the strait falls sharply or becomes unstable for weeks, the damage spreads simultaneously across several sectors:

exports from the Persian Gulf

LNG supplies from Qatar

petrochemical feedstocks and refined products

the energy security of Asia, historically dependent on Middle Eastern volumes

In 2025, Asia imported roughly 14.74 million barrels per day from Middle Eastern producers out of total purchases of about 25 million barrels per day - close to 60 percent. For Japan and South Korea, dependence is even more pronounced: about 95 percent and roughly 70 percent of oil imports respectively.

When such a system takes a hit to its primary delivery corridor, the consequences ripple outward - from refining and electricity generation to inflation, exchange rates, and government budgets.

A huge share of seaborne oil and LNG passes through Hormuz, making Asia the most vulnerable region. Even when inventories exist, industrial activity and prices respond quickly.

Oil, Gas, and the “Second Wave” of Inflation

The issue is not just the price of crude. Energy functions as a multiplier across the entire economy.

Oil determines transportation costs embedded in almost everything - from food to pharmaceuticals. Natural gas and LNG shape electricity and heating costs, influencing the production costs of industry.

When risk around Hormuz rises, the shock spreads along three simultaneous channels:

Brent and WTI crude benchmarks

tanker freight and insurance costs

gas prices, especially in regions where LNG acts as the balancing supply

Even if exchanges don’t swing violently every minute, higher insurance premiums, freight rates, and delivery delays create real supply-chain inflation. That inflation eventually lands in consumer prices.

In the United States under President Trump, that dynamic carries obvious political risk. Voters don’t watch freight charts - they watch the numbers on gas station signs. If fuel prices surge, the issue quickly turns into a domestic political battle in which foreign policy decisions are judged less by geopolitics than by the cost of living.

America’s “Margin of Safety”: Large but Not Endless

There’s a persistent illusion that the United States can simply flood the market with oil at will. The reality is more complicated.

Yes, U.S. production remains extremely high. According to EIA data, monthly output in 2025 fluctuated roughly between 13.1 and 13.9 million barrels per day. Toward the end of the year there were signs of easing. Reuters, citing EIA figures, reported that production in December 2025 was around 13.66 million barrels per day - the lowest since June of that year.

Yes, the country holds strategic reserves. But several constraints remain:

The SPR is finite and was never designed to offset systemic Persian Gulf disruptions for months at a time.

Releasing reserves influences the market but does not eliminate the problems of shipping routes, insurance costs, or physical delivery risk.

Reserve levels in 2026 are not near historic highs, making any large draw politically contentious.

Meanwhile, operational data from the U.S. domestic market suggests the system is already operating close to a delicate balance: refinery throughput, gasoline and diesel stocks, commercial crude inventories, and import flows all interact tightly.

In its Weekly Petroleum Status Report for the week ending February 27, 2026, the EIA recorded refinery utilization around 89.2 percent, crude processing at 15.8 million barrels per day, commercial crude inventories at 439.3 million barrels, and total petroleum product demand averaging about 21.0 million barrels per day over four weeks - 4.2 percent higher than a year earlier.

The implication is straightforward. The United States can cushion the shock. But it cannot neutralize a global energy crisis if it evolves into a genuine physical disruption.

OPEC+, “Excess Oil,” and the Problem of Time

The comforting narrative about an “oversupply of oil” only holds if that surplus can quickly turn into available barrels exactly where they are needed.

The problem with the Strait of Hormuz is not just volume - it’s geography. On paper, the market can appear oversupplied. In reality, there may not be enough tankers, insurance coverage, or secure shipping lanes to deliver that oil to its destination.

There is also the issue of time. Spare capacity and OPEC+ decisions always lag behind events. Even if producers are ready to increase output, the process must first be negotiated, then implemented in the field, then shipped, then refined before it reaches consumers.

OPEC itself acknowledges in its reports that some voluntary production cuts - about 1.65 million barrels per day - could gradually return to the market depending on conditions. Even under normal circumstances, that is a managed, step-by-step policy. In wartime conditions, its effectiveness depends on a single factor: whether those barrels can physically leave the region and reach buyers.

Logistics: When War Strikes the Sky Instead of the Port

Logistics is critical - and often underestimated. In modern supply chains, aviation and maritime transport operate like communicating vessels.

When sea routes become slower and more dangerous, part of the cargo shifts to air. When airspace closes, the pressure returns to the sea. But when both systems are disrupted at the same time, supply chains begin to degrade: component shortages emerge, contracts fail, production lines halt, and prices climb.

Right now, aviation has taken a hit as well.

Reuters has reported that the closure of airspace and the suspension of flights through major regional hubs sharply reduced global air cargo capacity. Estimates varied, but the drop reached double-digit percentages within just a few days. The Asia–Middle East–Europe corridor was hit especially hard, with capacity falling by several tens of percent.

Industry sources also cited roughly an 18 percent decline in global available capacity, noting that the disruption stems not only from canceled flights but also from forced rerouting and fleet redeployment.

Why does that matter?

Because a significant share of air cargo does not travel on dedicated freighters. It flies in the belly holds of passenger aircraft. When passenger flights disappear, so does that cargo capacity. For decades, the hubs of the Persian Gulf served as a bridge between Asia and Europe - fast, frequent, highly organized, and predictable. When such a node shuts down, logistics does not simply become more expensive. Its rhythm collapses.

And then the domino effect begins:

urgent shipments - pharmaceuticals, electronics, industrial parts - become more expensive

delivery times stretch

companies begin building precautionary inventories, creating additional demand for transport

alternative airports and routes become overloaded

freight rates rise even for shipments unrelated to the region, because aircraft and airport slots are finite

It is the same mechanism the world witnessed during the pandemic - not because there was suddenly more cargo, but because there was less capacity and it became far harder to manage.

Maritime Trade: Containers Can Bend, Tankers Cannot

Container shipping is generally more flexible. Routes can be redirected, detours can be made, voyages can be lengthened. It costs more, but it can be done.

Oil and LNG tankers are far less adaptable. Their operations depend heavily on safe transit corridors. A single attack, accident, seizure, or fire in a narrow strait is not merely an incident - it instantly raises insurance costs for the entire fleet operating in the region.

Industry psychology matters here. A cargo owner may be willing to tolerate higher oil prices. What they are not willing to accept is the risk that their tanker becomes a burning spectacle on the front pages of the world’s media. In moments like these, the market is driven not only by the price of crude but also by the price of risk.

Three Scenarios for the Weeks Ahead: From Nerves to Catastrophe

Scenario 1: Rapid De-escalation, the Risk Premium Fades

Conditions:

air and maritime corridors partially reopen

insurance and freight costs begin to decline

the market returns to the familiar logic of “adequate supply”

What remains:

a lingering risk premium for several months

faster diversification of supply strategies across Asia

greater interest in long-term LNG and oil contracts outside the Persian Gulf

Scenario 2: Prolonged Instability, “More Expensive and Slower” Becomes the New Normal

Conditions:

the strait remains formally open, but traffic is constrained

periodic strikes, threats, and incidents keep insurance premiums high

air routes reopen partially but require long detours

Consequences:

persistent increases in logistics costs

accelerating inflation in goods heavily dependent on transport

mounting pressure on the budgets of energy-importing countries, especially in Asia

Scenario 3: A Genuine Breakdown of Flows Through Hormuz

This is the catastrophic scenario. It is precisely what makes the confrontation around Iran potentially the largest supply disruption in years - not because of dramatic headlines, but because of the hard mathematics of energy flows through a narrow corridor.

The consequences would unfold on multiple levels:

oil and gas prices surge not as a brief spike but as a sustained shortage trend

global inflation gains a second wind

central banks are trapped between rising prices and slowing growth

developing economies face growing debt risks due to more expensive energy imports

advanced economies confront mounting political pressure as the cost of living climbs

The Bottom Line

This war is dangerous not because oil prices might rise. Oil prices have surged and collapsed dozens of times before.

What makes it dangerous is that the blow has landed on a node where the cost of risk and the cost of delivery may become more important than the price of the barrel itself. The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf logistics hubs are not just points on a map. They are the operating system of the global economy: short routes, high frequency, reliable infrastructure.

When that operating system breaks down, the world does not merely pay more dollars per barrel. It pays in percentage points of inflation and weeks of delivery delays.

That is why even a limited military campaign could leave a long shadow. Companies rewrite contracts. Governments rethink stockpile strategies. Insurers overhaul their pricing models. Markets begin to operate under a new baseline of anxiety.

If de-escalation does not come quickly, the world may face not a temporary price spike but a new kind of energy crisis - one where shortages are created not only at the wellhead, but along the route itself.