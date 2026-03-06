Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss expansion of economic and trade cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan and Moldova have engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing investment and fostering collaboration in key sectors with significant potential, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, met with Mihai Popșoi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, to discuss deepening economic and trade relations between the two countries.

The ministers highlighted growing collaboration in areas such as energy and other strategic sectors. They noted that reciprocal visits at various levels play a key role in expanding ties and strengthening bilateral partnerships.

Potential avenues for investment were pinpointed in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and information and communication technology (ICT), coupled with dialogues regarding the investment landscape, commercial prospects, and current economic reforms.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing joint efforts to further deepen economic partnership and explore potential areas of collaboration.

