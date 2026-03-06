bp explains framework for collaboration with Lukoil at Shah Deniz amidst ongoing sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. bp has clarified how operations at Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field continue in cooperation with Lukoil despite the sanctions regime, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said during a briefing,Trend reports.

Cristofoli emphasized that the company continues its collaboration with Lukoil within the same framework utilized for the Iranian firm Naftiran Intertrade Company (NICO), ensuring that all operations are in complete compliance with international sanctions regulations.

“When sanctions affected Lukoil, bp interacted with the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), Lukoil, the European Union, and the United States to develop an agreement and a working mechanism.

This arrangement allows operations at Shah Deniz to continue in full compliance with the essence of the sanctions,” he said.

