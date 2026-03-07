Turkmenistan's mobile banking takes off with major growth in 2025
Photo: maib
The number and value of mobile banking operations in Turkmenistan surged in 2025, reflecting the rapid expansion of digital financial services across the country, particularly in Ashgabat, amid government efforts to digitize the economy.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy