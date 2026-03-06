Azerbaijan and EU explore new pathways for economic cooperation

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) was discussed, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy

The discussion took place at a meeting between Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli and Adrienn Kiraly, Director for Eastern Neighbourhood and Türkiye at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Enlargement and European Neighbourhood Policy.

The meeting emphasized that joint activities between the European Union (EU), one of Azerbaijan's main foreign trade partners, and our country in the energy, investment, and other sectors serve regional development. It was noted that there is great potential for further strengthening cooperation.

The parties discussed the EU Agreement on financing Azerbaijan for 2024, the implementation of joint projects, and other issues.