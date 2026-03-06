Moroccan Foreign Ministry firmly condemns drone attacks on Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates of Morocco, held a phone conversation with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA).

During the call, Bayramov provided detailed information about the drone attacks carried out by Iran toward the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5, 2026.

Bayramov emphasized that such actions against Azerbaijan’s territory contradict the country’s sovereignty and constitute a serious violation of the norms and principles of international law, while also contributing to rising tensions in the region.

Bourita strongly condemned the drone attacks against Azerbaijan’s territory, expressing deep concern and voicing solidarity with the country.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the phone conversation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel