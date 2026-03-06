Azerbaijan's PM and Türkiye's Vice President hold phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A telephone conversation was held on March 6, 2026, between Ali Asadov, the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and Cevdet Yılmaz, the Vice President of Türkiye, Trend reports via Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussion primarily focused on the recent drone attacks launched by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Azerbaijan. The sides strongly condemned the strikes, emphasizing that such actions contravene the norms and principles of international law.

Prime Minister Asadov provided details on the locations targeted by the drone strikes, which included the Nakhchivan International Airport, a school, and other civilian sites. The attacks resulted in several civilian injuries and damage to the terminal building at the airport.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the immediate support expressed by the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who, upon hearing of the incident, personally reached out to President Ilham Aliyev to express solidarity with the Azerbaijani people. This action, Asadov remarked, underscored the unshakable brotherhood between the two nations.

Furthermore, Asadov thanked the Turkish government for its swift response, including the temporary redirection of air traffic to Iğdır Airport, ensuring the safety of flights heading toward Nakhchivan.

The conversation also addressed other urgent matters arising from the current situation, underscoring the close collaboration between the two countries on key regional issues.

