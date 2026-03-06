Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Leyla Aliyeva visited the Baku Choreography Academy, accompanied by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Trend reports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with the academy’s leadership, academic staff, and students. She was briefed on the academy’s activities and toured its classrooms and training facilities.

The visit also featured an artistic program by the academy students, including performances of the “Waltz” from the ballet Sleeping Beauty and the Azerbaijani national dance “Gazaghi.”