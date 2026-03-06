Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 6 March 2026 13:32 (UTC +04:00)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

Follow Trend on

Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Leyla Aliyeva visited the Baku Choreography Academy, accompanied by Adil Karimli, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Trend reports.

During the visit, Leyla Aliyeva met with the academy’s leadership, academic staff, and students. She was briefed on the academy’s activities and toured its classrooms and training facilities.

The visit also featured an artistic program by the academy students, including performances of the “Waltz” from the ballet Sleeping Beauty and the Azerbaijani national dance “Gazaghi.”

Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva visits Baku Choreography Academy (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more