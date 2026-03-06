TəhsilPlus card by Kapital Bank, offering unique opportunities for education professionals, presented to its first holders

As previously announced, Kapital Bank, together with the Education Development Fund and the global technology company “Mastercard”, has launched the TəhsilPlus project for education professionals. The project, which was introduced last year, has now successfully completed its preparation phase.

The multifunctional TəhsilPlus card, offering a range of benefits and privileges to employees of educational institutions, was first presented to the teachers who achieved high results in the certification exams held between 2022 and 2025 and distinguished themselves through their professional activities.

The project covers nearly 450 000 pedagogical and administrative staff working across all levels of the education system. The TəhsilPlus card combines three functions in a single card, serving as a salary card, a debit card, and an access card for education professionals.

Representatives of relevant public institutions and private organizations attended the event marking the official card presentation ceremony. During the event, the Chair of the Board of the Education Development Fund, Nijat Mammadli, delivered the opening remarks. He stated that the Fund operates on the principles of expanding public private partnerships, promoting innovative initiatives, and ensuring sustainable support for educational institutions. According to him, the launch of the TəhsilPlus card following the introduction of the StudentPlus card represents a logical continuation of this strategy and offers education professionals a unified and multifunctional solution.

In his remarks, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Corporate Sales Officer Farid Hidayatzade, emphasized that support for the education sector is among the Bank’s key priorities. He noted that in the modern era, financial tools are no longer limited to payment functions but have evolved into comprehensive platforms that enhance everyday convenience. He highlighted that the discounts, bonus opportunities, and extensive partner network available through the TəhsilPlus card will make a tangible contribution to teachers’ daily lives. Special attention was drawn to the fact that the project has been implemented within the framework of a public private partnership model. He expressed confidence that sustainable development can only be achieved through close and consistent cooperation and stressed that the initiative aims not merely to issue a card, but to create a unified, multifunctional, and long term solution for education professionals.

Engin Yashar, Vice President of Business Development at “Mastercard” stated: “At “Mastercard”, we believe that innovation must go hand in hand with financial inclusion. The TəhsilPlus card is an example of how digital technology can create meaningful impact by empowering education professionals with secure, multifunctional and forward-looking solutions. Through strong partnerships in Azerbaijan, we continue to support financial inclusion and expand access to modern payment ecosystems.”

Following the official part of the event, a promotional video presenting the TəhsilPlus card was shown. The video highlighted the card’s design, functionality, partner network benefits, and bonus offers, as well as special discounts available through the “Mastercard Priceless Specials” program.

