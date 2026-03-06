Azerbaijan's NBCO reduces its charter capital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Credit Implementing Agency Non-Banking Credit Organization (NBCO) has reduced its charter capital, the NBCO's statement says, Trend reports.

The organization’s general assembly decided to decrease the capital to 259,274 manat ($152,000), down from 324,166 manat ($190,000). This marks a reduction of 64,892 manat ($38,000).

Creditors can address inquiries to the following address: AZ 1141, Baku, Yasamal district, A. Hagverdiyev street, 574th neighborhood, building 1, apartment 4.

The NBCO was registered in 2009. Arif Aliyev is its legal representative.

