Azerbaijan sheds light on traffic stats between Nakhchivan and Türkiye's Iğdır

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. A total of 11 trips have been operated between Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan and Turkish Igdir during two days, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

The agency recalled that flights at Nakhchivan International Airport have been temporarily suspended. Flights are being organized from Baku to Igdir to facilitate the travel of Azerbaijani citizens from the capital to Nakhchivan and vice versa.

The agency noted that passengers are transported from Igdir city to Nakhchivan and back by buses specially allocated by the agency, free of charge.

Thus, transportation from Nakhchivan Bus Station to Igdir Airport and back is carried out by 7 large-capacity buses. At the same time, backup vehicles have been allocated for transportation.

As many as 450 people were transported from Nakhchivan to Igdir and back. Thus, on March 5, 162 people were transported from Nakhchivan to Igdir by four trips, and 98 people were transported from Igdir to Nakhchivan by three trips. On March 6, 190 people were transported from Nakhchivan to Igdir by four trips. The process is ongoing.

Will be updated