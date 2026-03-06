Azerbaijan and UK-based Palantir review co-op on critical infrastructure monitoring

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Azerbaijan and UK-based Palantir have held discussions on opportunities for cooperation in the field of critical infrastructure monitoring, the country's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Rashad Nabiyev, wrote on his X account, Trend reports.

"As part of our visit to the UK, we held a meeting with representatives of Palantir.

During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Palantir in the areas of national data integration, artificial intelligence management, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure monitoring.

We also exchanged views on Azerbaijan's potential role in developing local skills, knowledge transfer, and the implementation of Palantir platforms in Africa," the publication reads.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev has already held meetings with representatives of a number of technology and innovation companies during his visit to the UK. The meetings discussed possible areas of cooperation in the fields of digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and innovative technologies.