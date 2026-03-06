Uzbekistan explores investment cooperation with Türkiye’s Limak Holding

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 26. Uzbekistan and Türkiye’s Limak Holding discussed prospects for implementing joint investment projects, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between representatives of Limak Holding, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, and JSC Uzbekhydroenergo.

The Turkish side was represented by Mutlu Uğur Akçay, Director at Limak İnşaat, Fatih Tonoğlu, Project Director at Limak İnşaat, and Dursun Özsaraç, Project Director at Dolsar Engineering.

During the talks, the parties exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation, planned projects, and investment initiatives involving Limak Holding in Uzbekistan.

Particular emphasis was placed on the importance of strengthening long-term bilateral cooperation and expanding investment partnership.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue active dialogue aimed at accelerating joint investment projects and further developing mutually beneficial cooperation.