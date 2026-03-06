Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army holds Commando Initial Course's next convocation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaija

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Combined Arms Army conducted the next graduation ceremony of Commando Initial Course, Trend reports via the nation's Ministry of Defense.

The ceremony commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers congratulated the course graduates. It was noted that, as a result of the intensive training conducted throughout the course, the professional competence of the military personnel significantly improved, and they acquired modern combat techniques enabling them to operate effectively against potential threats under any circumstances.

Graduates who successfully completed the course took the commando oath.

Then, the course leader attached an emblem to the symbolic stump.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn passage of personnel in front of the grandstand under the accompaniment of a military march.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel