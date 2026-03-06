President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Ghana

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ghana – Independence Day.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to consistently develop relations between Azerbaijan and Ghana, as well as expand our cooperation.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Ghana everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.