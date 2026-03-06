Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Ghana

Politics Materials 6 March 2026 12:38 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Ghana
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter to President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Ghana – Independence Day.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to consistently develop relations between Azerbaijan and Ghana, as well as expand our cooperation.

On this festive day, I extend my best regards to you and wish the friendly people of Ghana everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

Latest

Latest

Read more