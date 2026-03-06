Uzbekneftegaz, Ipoteka Bank OTP Group agree to finance new projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 6. Uzbekneftegaz and Ipoteka Bank OTP Group have agreed to finance new joint projects, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The agreement was reached during a meeting where the parties discussed expanding financial cooperation and supporting the implementation of the company’s investment initiatives.

During the talks, Uzbekneftegaz presented updates on its ongoing transformation process, including improvements in corporate governance and the full implementation of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as well as measures aimed at strengthening the company’s financial sustainability.

The company also highlighted government-backed systemic support and ongoing efforts to expand geological exploration activities, increase hydrocarbon production, and introduce digital management solutions across its operations.

Special attention was given to the effectiveness of projects implemented with loans provided by Ipoteka Bank OTP Group in 2024–2025.

In addition, the parties reviewed issues related to supporting procurement within investment projects and import contracts, as well as optimizing Uzbekneftegaz’s debt portfolio.

